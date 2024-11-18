Customer Bought a Mercedes With A Bad Engine, But The Dealership Wouldn’t Let Her Bring It Back

Yikes, this sucks…

A car dealer named Alexander posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the interaction he had with a woman who bought a Mercedes that turned out to have some major problems.

Alexander explained in the video’s caption that the woman bought a car and couldn’t get the dealer to take it back.

Alexander said, “This thing is rough. If I could help you, I think it’d probably be around four grand for it.”

He added, “I can’t sell this car. If you want. I’ll take it to the auction. Whatever it does, I’ll take 5% of it, consignment.”

Alexander then showed the woman some different cars for sale in his lot.

He said, “I just want to keep recommending Acuras and she doesn’t like Acuras.”

In his caption, Alexander write, “This is why you NEVER buy a cheap Mercedes.”

Well, she’s in quite a pickle, isn’t she…?

Check out the video.

@alexanderjsaliba This is why you NEVER buy a cheap Mercedes…. Was nervous to tell this girl how much her car was worth, felt so bad since she just bought the car. Hate seeing people get screwed like this, one of the reasons why people tell me I’m unfit for this business is because I always want to help people. #carsoftiktok #car #cars #carsales #carsandcoffee #carscene #mercedes ♬ original sound – Alexander Saliba

She bought a lemon!

