‘Think about how many people are touching those.’ – Flight Attendant Talked About What She Thinks Are The Dirtiest Parts Of Planes

If you’re someone who travels by plane a lot, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this woman has to say.

She’s a flight attendant named Cher and she posted a video and talked to viewers about what she thinks are the filthiest parts of airplanes.

Cher said, “Some of these may expected, and then some of them may be a surprise.”

Cher started by saying that she’s never seen window shades on planes wiped down and added, “You think about how many people are touching those and that they never get wiped off. They’re filthy.”

She also said that she’s seen people vomit in bathroom sinks on airplanes. Cher said, “So if you drop something in there, I would consider it a loss.”

Cher continued and added that she’s only seen ONE toilet seat get cleaned in her entire career.

She explained that she’s seen sewage, vomit, and bare feet all over the carpet floors on planes, and she said that overhead bins and seatbelts are filthy, as well.

Cher told viewers, “All these reasons are exactly why I will never do my skincare on the plane, why I won’t be rubbing my hands on all these filthy surfaces then touching my face and skin.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTok users had to say.

This individual regrets watching this…

Another viewer weighed in.

And one TikTokker spoke up.

This is yucky…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.