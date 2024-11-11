He Always Googles About Topics Of Conversations With His Friends To Find Out More, But One Friend Got Annoyed Because It Felt Like He Didn’t Trust Her

Have you ever had a friend who’d comment on everything you say?

And even to the point of searching on the Internet to be sure what you’re talking about is legit?

This man admits that he has a habit of Googling topics of conversations he’s interested in and wants to know more about.

However, when he did this and shared the information he found online with his friend, she got annoyed because it looked like he didn’t believe her when she brought it up.

AITA for Googling things after conversations with people because I’m curious? I (25M) am a very naturally curious and inquisitive person. I think that’s getting me into trouble, because one of my best friends (27F) is currently pretty upset with me. Basically, it often happens that we get into conversations about interesting things she saw on the Internet or through scrolling Instagram.

After these conversations, if the topic or thing we discussed was interesting to me, or I wanted to see if something she said was true, I’ll look it up to read more. Today, she told me about something about Cards Against Humanity. That they are offering to pay people to publicly apologize for not voting in the last US election. And submit a plan for how they will vote Democrat in the next election.

Politics aside, I thought this sounded ethically dubious at best and illegal at worst. I said as much to my friend who then explained in more detail that you don’t have to prove that you voted or for who. And you just had to give them a plan of how it could be done. I had my issues with the whole thing, but I believed what my friend told me.

She got fed up and wanted to drop the conversation because she was telling it to me as something she found funny. But she was apparently frustrated that I didn’t and wanted to discuss the more serious side of it.

Because I wanted to know more, and because I wanted to see if it was illegal, I Googled it. A thing came up about how there was a debate between legal scholars about it. I shared what I found, and she got annoyed saying that I didn’t trust what she said. And that I would rather take anyone’s word for it other than hers.

To be fair to her, I often do this kind of thing. But I think the problem is that my motivations for it are very different than what she feels they are. AITAH?

News flash: Nobody likes a know-it-all.

This might not be a huge deal, but nobody wants an obnoxious friend.

