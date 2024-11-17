Friend’s Child Pushes Babysitter’s Last Nerve With Rude Behavior, So She Refuses To Watch Her Anymore

For months, she’s bent over backward to help a friend in need, rearranging her life to babysit a 9-year-old with a serious attitude problem.

But after the child’s latest insult—mocking a private health issue—she decides enough is enough.

Now, her friend is left scrambling for childcare, and she’s left wondering if she made the right call.

Check it out.

AITAH for refusing to babysit my friends rude child? I (f) have been helping a friend out by looking after her child and fitting my life around her schedule for the past 4 months. (5 hours on days I work and 8 on my only day off) The thing is. She’s so rude. She’s 9 years old and her attitude I believe has developed by watching too many YouTube videos of sassy people and trying to copy them.

No one likes watching a kid with that much ‘tude.

Yesterday when she came over whilst her mum was at work. Now I have a condition called IBS and sometimes it starts when I’m stressed. I use odor spray and products to try and minimise the smell because who actually wants that? Well whilst I was having an episode the child was stood outside the bathroom door laughing at me. After I came out I politely told her that her actions hurt me a little and tried to describe my condition in the best way possible. She called me a disgusting pig. (actual words from a 10 year old).

Okay, enough is enough.

So when I dropped her back to her mum, I told her that was the last time I’d be watching her. And told her why. (Also this is not the first time the child has been rude towards me) like I say she thinks she’s being sassy and cute. So am I the AH for no longer looking after this child? My friend cannot work without finding childcare and the dad is NC with them (no idea why, I’ve never met him and feel it’s not my place to ask).

Sometimes, even the best intentions don’t stand a chance against a pint-sized sass master.

Reddit thinks this was a fine call on her part.

This person says it’s not her fault that the kid is such a brat (it’s the parents’, clearly).

This person says it’s been ah hard 4 months, and she’s allowed to be out now.

This person things Mom had it coming to her (and it probably won’t be the last time).

When the sitter finally snaps, it’s the end of the sass service as they know it!

I say it’s about time.

