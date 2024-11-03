Guy At Work Tried To Trick Another Employee By Sending Him Next Door For Some Muffler Parts, So He Went Along And Played An Ever Bigger Prank In Return

It is a common tradition for old employees to play tricks on new hires.

The old “go get some muffler bearings” trick… Way back in the 90’s, I worked at a small window manufacturer. It was a good bunch of people, but one guy in the back was a bit of a jerk. I could take the joking around, but he tended to punch down. He had a habit of implying younger people (like me) weren’t just inexperienced, but stupid.

One day, he decided to screw with me in a ridiculously obvious way. And sent me to the garage next door for muffler bearings and a sky hook. Now, I was young, but I’d heard this joke before. My own dad once tried to send me for striped paint.

So I acted innocent, said okay, and went over to the garage. When I got to the counter, I told the owner what was going on and asked for a big box with some old, useless parts. I then asked if he could write out a bill for like $1,800 dollars, and stamp it “Non-refundable, final sale.”

I lugged that 50-pound box back to our shop, plunked it on the table, and handed the bill to our boss who happened to be talking to the guy who sent me. “Here you go, Larry. Garage owner says he wants payment today.” Larry did NOT get the last laugh on that one.

It’s always funnier when the one playing jokes on you gets what’s coming to them.

As long as everyone is laughing!

