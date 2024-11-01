Hardworking Couple Plans A Home Purchase In The Future, But Now A Friend Who Was Gifted A House By Her Parents Keeps Pushing Unwanted Financial Advice

A couple saving for their first home faces unsolicited advice from a friend whose parents bought her a house outright.

As she insists they can afford more, the couple grapples with their different financial realities and ultimately confronts her.

Read on for the story!

AITA for telling my friend to back off that we are not in the same financial situation Long story short, my husband (32m) and I (31f) have been working our butts off to save about 300k. We are planning to buy a home in the spring of 2025 (long story why we waited this long). It’s still very scary to think about buying a house (the mortgage rate is so scary), we are both immigrants living in the US. We don’t have parents help. My friend’s parents just bought her a house CASH (good for her and I have no problem with that), and she’s been reaching out how she wants to give me “advice” with financial budget on buying a home.

Oh, come on.

I never asked for this advice. The thing is, she believes she can afford a 400k (2% property tax in this State) on her 76k salary even though her parents bought her the house. I guess she’s paying them back with 0% interest rate(?). The thing is she told me her parents bought her this house. I’ve given her a few clues that we are not there yet, that my husband and I will have to do the research (school district, what the new offer would be, debt/paycheck ratio and etc.) and once things finalize on our end, we will pull the plug on buying.

Now back off, lady.

But TODAY, I lost it. She kept pushing what my budget is, how I can play around with numbers on her spreadsheet…. If she can afford a 400k house then I “can.” I told her she means well but that I need a break from it. She was taken back and said she wanted to help with my worries. I haven’t responded. AITA? Should I have been more clear? Honestly, she brought out the worst in me the last couple of weeks, but I don’t want to lose this friendship.

Sure, the friend’s intentions may be good, but she isn’t in the same financial situation.

Reddit thinks the friend is the one being a big ‘ol braggy jerk here.

This person has a good comeback.

This person is just as annoyed.

And this person says she needs to stay in her lane.

When it comes to finances, unsolicited advice is like a bad mortgage rate—no one wants it!

At least, not if they haven’t asked.

