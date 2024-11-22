He Voted Against A Woman In A Costume Contest, And Now His Fraternity Brothers Are Mad At Him

The point of a contest where everyone votes is for the person who gets the most votes to win.

AITA for making a woman lose a costume contest? So I am the events chair of my fraternity for the semester and I planned out a Halloween party that happened yesterday. At the party we typically have a huge costume contest. You pay 5 dollars to enter and if you win, you win the pot. We usually pull about 30 to 50 entries. So the prize is pretty nice. This year we had 40 people enter and about 160 people attending.

In years past, the winner has been this one specific chick That my brothers wanna date. Her costume is usually the typical sorority girl costume (an animal of some kind, boots, fishnet leggings, a short skirt, basically a bra or corset, and then animal ears and light face paint). Now I’m not a Halloween nazi. This year my costume was literally just a angel wings, and white shorts, and a halo. I know fully that I’m dressing up so hot guys that think I’m hot will take notice and that it’s not a “good costume.” Her costume isn’t good. Sure, she looks good in it. But the point of the party is who has the best breasts.

So we have the contest, and she’s wearing her MO. She was a bee, but her butt was hanging out and her boobs were about to fall out of her shirt. So we held the contest, people voted anonymously, and guess what. She won. But by one vote. I hadn’t voted yet, so I simply casted my vote then my vice chairman, who agreed with me casted his vote. That just happened to be enough to put her at second place.

When I told my by brothers they complained and moaned about it, but I told them she simply didn’t win and she should do better next year. They eventually talked me into creating a runner up prize of 50 dollars to the girl. When we announced the winner, she was visibly upset. This was the first time she hasn’t won in the last 4 years.

Now apparently, last night one of my brothers told her that I intentionally voted against her because I didn’t like her (not true, I’m genuinely apathetic about her). She found me later that night and cursed me out and said I had a problem with her. I told her simply that we weren’t having a sluttiest costume contest, but a best costume contest, and that she’s lucky we bent the rules to give her 50 bucks. We argued and ended up getting separated. Now a lot of my brothers are mad at me for making her mad.

