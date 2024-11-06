Her Boss Denies Her PTO And Tells Her To Take An Uber To Work If She Can’t Drive, But She Thinks Ubers Are Unsafe So She Finds A Way To Take Time Off Anyway

Juggling motherhood and work is no small feat, but taking drastic steps isn’t always the best call.

When she couldn’t afford a plane ticket to attend a family graduation, she was left alone with no license and no easy way to get to work.

After her boss denies her PTO, she found a way to go on her trip anyway — though it might have been more of an escape than a solution.

Read on for the full story.

Boss didn’t approve my time off I’m a single mom of a 2 year old. We currently live with my parents because I found out I was pregnant less than a month before the COVID lockdown started. I don’t have my license yet (work in progress) so my parents are our only mode of transportation.

When their parents went off on a trip, she no longer had an easy way to get to work.

They bought plane tickets to go out of state for my cousin’s graduation from June 2nd-5th. I wasn’t able to get tickets for me and my daughter because I couldn’t afford it. So I asked my boss for those days off (on May 12th so there was plenty of notice), but she refused because “it wasn’t my vacation” and “there are Ubers with car seats.” For context, I work at a preschool and she goes there with half tuition. I’m not comfortable putting my daughter in a stranger’s car no matter who they are or how safe it is.

The boss wasn’t exactly understanding, but the single mom wasn’t ready to take no for an answer.

My boss told me if I didn’t set up transportation to work, then I would be written up for a no call no show. 🙄 Cue the petty revenge.

She calls her parents for help again.

I told my parents how upset I was about this because I couldn’t find a single solution that would appease my boss without sacrificing my boundaries and potentially putting my daughter in danger. So they bought us plane tickets on the condition that I pay them back with a little from each paycheck.

She’s looking forward to rubbing it in her boss’ face.

I can’t wait to tell my boss and show her the flight confirmation when she comes back to work tomorrow. 😂

The boss was wrong to deny her PTO, but is going on the trip anyway the best decision?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

It’s the employee’s time. They should be able to use it however they see fit.

This commenter worries about the potential fallout of the single mom’s decisions.

This commenter thinks the single mom has some important obstacles to overcome once they get back.

This redditor doesn’t seem to think riding in an Uber with their child is as unsafe as the mother is making it out to be.

This user is in agreement: Going on this trip may not be the best decision.

She might be flying high now, but what reality will be waiting when she lands?

While she found a way to escape her boss for now, some solutions just create new problems.

