Her Boyfriend Stayed Over Nearly Every Night, But When She Asked Him To Pitch In On Chores He Left Her High And Dry

Everyone loves a little extra time with their partner, but what happens when their visits start morphing into cohabitation?

With her boyfriend started spending nearly all his time at her place, she assumed it was only fair to start splitting up household chores.

But when she brought it up, his reaction made her question everything.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my boyfriend to help out with the dishes even though he doesn’t “live” here? My (F23) boyfriend (M22) has been staying with me in my house for the last few months and while he doesn’t actually “live” here.

She figures it’s only fair for him to start helping out around the house.

However, he is here 95% of the time and basically just goes home to wash his clothes and such.

But when she asks him about it, he gets upset.

I asked if we could take turns washing the dishes and he was upset that I even asked because “They’re my dishes in my house”.

She thinks she’s justified in asking and now wonders where she went wrong.

I explained that it’s because he basically lives here at this point and half of the dishes used are from him, so it would just help me out a lot. Am I wrong for asking him to help out? AITA?

His reaction didn’t quite give her the reassurance she was looking for.

What did Reddit have to say?

What does the boyfriend’s poor attitude have to say about what kind of long-term partner he would be?

This commenter agrees that this type of behavior doesn’t just change overnight.

This user suspects the boyfriend doesn’t have good intentions.

The girlfriend needs to make sure her needs are met too.

A little shared effort goes a long way in strengthening a relationship, but the ball’s in his court now.

She’s not asking too much; he’s just not offering enough.

