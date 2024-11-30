Her Childish Step-Sister Was Always Mean To Her, So She Told Her Step-Sister To Stop Being Delusional And Grow Up!

Dealing with step-siblings is like playing with fire!

AITA For telling step-sis to get over herself and people aren’t required to be miserable just because she is? Step-sis Savannah is dead-set on this fantasy that her bio parents would be together if not for my Dad, which is not the case at all. Savannah still won’t open up even when I’ve tried everything to connect with her. Basically, it’s always like this:

I invited her to do something that I know she’d like. She’d rather stay home. I got her a gift, she doesn’t want it. Throws it away right in front of us sometimes. I sent her a funny video, she’s flipping stuff with her Mom (‘Jane’) because she thinks the video is about her and accuses me of making fun of her. Basically, Savannah’s made it clear for 2 years now that she wants nothing to do with me. So I’ve given up and just stay away from her ATP.

My younger step-sibs did want to have a bond, so we spend a lot of time together. Last straw with Savannah was when I invited them to have a sibling day with friends. Savannah said she didn’t want her bio sibs to go. Step-sibs wanted to go and parents approved, so we went. Savannah told me off when I got home because they’re her bio sibs and not mine. I’m so fed up with her at this point.

I told Savannah to get over herself. You’re 15 not 5. Go ahead and keep ignoring your therapist and staying in your delusion where my Dad is evil and ruined your family. But the world doesn’t revolve around you and people are allowed to move on and be happy even if you decide you want to be miserable all the time.

Dad asked me if something was up because Savannah was obviously mad and causing issues for everyone later. Which is when I explained what happened. Dad basically said he knows we’re frustrated with Savannah but my delivery was mean. I think Dad’s being too sensitive and coddling Savannah because even Jane is on my side. Savannah has a therapist but never listens to them and it’s been years.

Savannah is going to be a legal adult in 3 years and I think somebody needs to tell her straight. She’s trying to force everyone else to be miserable but nobody is going to tolerate that once she’s out of school. AITA?

Savannah needs to accept reality!

