His Son Wanted A Beard Trimmer For Other Reasons, But Even Though His Wife Was Strictly Against It He Still Let His Son Have It

AITA for letting my son “manscape” when my wife doesn’t want him to? I’ll try to keep it short. My wife and I have three boys, 17, 16, and 14. May the lord have mercy on my soul. Actually they are good guys.

I was at Target with my youngest, Tanner. We split for a while and he shows back up asking if he could buy something with his own money. It was a beard trimmer.

I laughed and told him he didn’t need that yet. He explained nope, not for his face, he wanted it for downstairs. His older brothers both manscape and he wanted to as well. But they wouldn’t loan their trimmers. I told him sure, I’d even buy it for him. Got home and wife was not impressed. She didn’t want him to have it.

One excuse after the other. He’s not old enough. Sure he is. He didn’t need it yet.

Ok true he’s not exactly taming a jungle, more like a small hedge, but if he wants to neaten things up that’s fine by me. I don’t want more hair all over their bathroom. Non-issue. The boys keep their bathroom clean.

While me, Tanner, and the oldest Liam are pretty smooth, middle boy Lucas somehow got the gorilla gene (he was Sasquatch at 14). If he’s not causing a problem, no one will.

I told him he could keep the trimmer but wife seems pursed.

I did remind him to keep the bathroom free of little hairs… get brothers to help/advise if needed, or me… and don’t make the mistake of going all Kojak below the belt, Liam made that mistake a couple of years ago. With much itching. So AITA for disregarding my wife’s opinion?

