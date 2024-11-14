If You’re A Short Walmart Customer, This Shopper has A Secret Hack To Help Your Shopping Experience. – ‘At the end of every aisle, Walmart has these little things.’

If you’re a certain height you’re certain to have had an issue reaching some shelves in Walmart or pretty much any store.

But this TikToker could just have the key to make life a little smoother on your weekly grocery shop.

Crissy (@mamashark4) will have you hooked on her post, if you’re a shortie!

She’s letting everyone into a top secret that could really help y’all get the edge when reaching for items on high shelves!

She’s in the cereal aisle when she reveals her trick. She told her followers: “OK, short friends. I’m going to show you a little trick that I’ve been gatekeeping.”

She goes to the end of the aisle and picks up a hook that had been attached to the edge of the metal shelving. Eh. What?!

Crissy said: “So at the end of every aisle, Walmart has these little things. Now, you see the little hook there?”

Who knew this? I bet you’re scratching your head too, right?!

Anyhow… she continues. She uses her magic hook to reach for a cereal box on an all-too-high shelf and pulls it out. Eh. Wow.

“Look at that,” Crissy said. Indeed. “There’s your little win for the day, my short friends.”

Thanks Crissy, now can you help me get the winning lotto numbers? Us short people have got to stick together, girl!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

No more climbing!

Lol. Hide all your hooks!

But people have been bringing their own hooks for years.

Pro tips!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.