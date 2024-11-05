Ignorant Neighbor Wouldn’t Clean Up After Her Dog, So He Ruined The Neighbor’s Car By Throwing Something Stinky On Her Windshield

Isn’t it the best feeling when you take your revenge and the other person gets the message!

Revenge is a dish best served stinky. I have a neighbor who let their dog crap in my yard. She’d just let it outside without a leash to go poop whenever it’s heart desired, then yell for him to come inside.

Never once picked up a turd. I confronted her multiple times, and she was insistent that it wasn’t her dog. Like, I live on a corner lot, with a dirt alley behind me. You’re my only neighbor. The last time I knocked on her door she threatened to mace me. So I went out very early that morning, while it was still dark out, and took a mister bottle of water. I misted her windshield, then took handfuls of dust and sprinkled it over it.

Then I used a newspaper from her porch to pick up some dog turds and lined them across her windshield Wipers. With her windshield so dusty, she couldn’t see the surprise I’d left her. Then I waited. She came out to get in her car and turned on the windshield washers. He Wipers made an absolute mess on her windshield. Dog crap smeared everywhere. The washer fluid made it worse.

Then the smell hit her. She jumped out of the car and puked all over her driveway. She spent some time kneeled down in the driveway heaving her guts out, then came out with some cleaner and began desperate trying to clean the greasy mess, retching the whole time. The kicker?

I took the newspaper that I had used to retrieve the turds, rolled it up and put it back in the sleeve. Put it on her porch. Later that day she came home from work, picked up the paper, and carried it inside. Few minutes later, I hear more puking noises from my porch.

She walks her dog with a leash now. I wish I could say she picks up after him, but she doesn’t. Just avoids my yard like the plague. Can’t win them all I guess.

