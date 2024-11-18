November 18, 2024 at 4:49 am

Marshalls Shopper Found Coach Wallets At A Store For Only $39

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@melioriginal

Score!

A woman named Meli posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she hit the jackpot when she found a bunch of Coach wallets at a Marshalls store.

Source: TikTok

Meli dug through a pile of Coach purses and wrote on the video’s text overlay, “POV: Going in at the wallet section at Marshalls to find the new Coach wallets we all love. Found it!”

Source: TikTok

Meli wrote in the video’s comments that the wallets were for sale at Marshalls for $39.99.

Not bad!

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@melioriginal

Hunting for Coach! Found you! 🖤🖤#Melioriginal #personalshopper #coach #coachwallet #marshalls #purse #pursetok #fashion #giveme #trend #claim #shopwithme #found #asmr

♬ original sound – MeliMoGoodies

Check out what viewers had to say.

This person is all over it!

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker isn’t so lucky…

Source: TikTok

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Well, would ya look at that?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter