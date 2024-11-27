Neighbors Kept Having Loud Parties Late At Night, So This Woman Plotted Revenge That Stopped The Parties Forever

There are a lot of ways you can deal with noisy, inconsiderate neighbors.

If all else fails, this woman shares a very effective form of revenge that made her loud neighbors not only stop being loud but actually move out within a month!

I stopped my neighbors loud parties and they ended up moving. Our neighbors had very, very loud parties frequently that would go until 3:00 am or 4 am even on weeknights. When I walked by his house to check my mail, he would mutter insults to himself about me and my kids. I tried to talk to him through his adult son because my Spanish isn’t that great, and his English was no better.

I didn’t feel good about calling the cops on him because he is a minority, and his English is poor. Nothing worked. Even the other neighbors did call the cops on him and his family, and it didn’t work anyway.

Finally, I had completely had it, and ordered this stuff called liquid a—. A couple of squirts were supposed to be effective. But I didn’t know how well it would really work from the other side of our shared wooden fence.

The next party was on a Tuesday night, and it was around midnight. There was super loud music and tons of people dancing and drinking as usual. I went outside and poured the entire 4-ounce bottle on my side of the fence along the fence line, then quickly ran back inside.

The party ended immediately and everyone left.

Within 20 minutes, the music was off and the guests were chattering, trying to figure out what was wrong. The guests left to my delight, and everyone in my house finally got some sleep. The following day, there was a huge sewage repair company truck outside their house most of the day.

Then, a new, kinder, and more considerate tenant moved in.

A month later, a FOR SALE sign appeared for one day. And it was sold to a very quiet lady who said, “I hope my wind chimes aren’t too loud for you.” I do not miss them at all.

