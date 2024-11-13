New Policy States That Truck Drivers Must Submit All Pages Of Bills, So One Truck Driver Scanned All 77 Pages And Drowned Payroll With Paperwork

Sometimes company policies make the job even harder or more inconvenient. Sometimes companies don’t understand the consequences of their policies until it’s too late.

In today’s story, a man shares his experience about scanning Bills of Lading and submitting them to Payroll.

The new policy states that all pages need to be scanned and submitted, so he did exactly that and let Payroll deal with the consequences.

Read the story below for the full details.

Scan EVERY sheet? Ok, if you insist…. I am a truck driver, and I have been one for almost 10 years now, I have started with a new company late last year. Usually, I have no qualms with this company, until yesterday.

Normally, this guy would only scan the signed page and send it to Payroll.

A couple of runs I’ve done in the past with this company has had duplicate paperwork attached to the Bills of Lading. So, to save time and headaches, I usually scan in the signed version, and call it a day. That usually doesn’t cause problems, as Payroll is aware of duplication and they completely understand.

However, the new procedure requires them to scan all the pages.

Recently, our company was acquired by another company, and we have to do things “their way.” First thing they did was crack down on the duplication issue, requiring ALL pieces of the Bill of Lading to be scanned in, and not just the signed versions. Ok, as my BOLs are only about 3 to 5 pages, 10 at the most.

So far, he now has 24 pages after only 4 stops.

Well, I finished my first 4 stop run yesterday. And the shipper, in their infinite wisdom, thought it would be a brilliant idea to duplicate the first 6 pages of the BOL—for each stop! On top of that, there was also some miscellaneous sheets of paper pertaining to each particular stop, attached in their own cluster. In case you lost track, that’s 24 sheets of paper, just for the duplicates!

Payroll reiterated that all pages should be scanned.

Naturally, when I finished the last stop, I called Payroll, and asked them if I really needed to send ALL the papers for the BOLs. Or could I get away with just sending them the signed portions? Nope. “According to the new policy, all the paperwork included in the BOL must be scanned in, or you won’t get paid on the load.” Fine then. You wanna drown in paperwork, be my guest.

So, he scanned all 77 pages and submitted to Payroll.

Cue the malicious compliance! I pulled into a truck stop to find a TRANSFLO kiosk, as it would be the only thing that would be able to handle such a daunting task. I stack my papers neatly and start the process. 77 pages later, I was done TRANSFLO-ing everything to Payroll. I double-checked my work and submitted.

Eventually, they had to retract what they previously said.

This morning, I get a phone call from Payroll. “In the future, when you have so many pages in your BOL, if you could eliminate all duplicate pages, and just send us the signed forms, that would be great.” Okay, I guess you didn’t like that wave of paper any more than I did sending it.

It’s great that the malicious compliance was effective.

Don’t fix what isn’t broken!

