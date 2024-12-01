No Matter How Many Fines He Got For Having Tall Grass, He Still Refused To Mow. So To Make The Complaints Stop, He Decided To Plant Something Else That Would Grow Even Taller.

When you live in a neighborhood, even a neighborhood that doesn’t have an HOA, there may be city or community rules that you’re required to follow. For example, you might have to mow your lawn and make sure grass and weeds don’t grow over a certain height.

In today’s story, a man refuses to mow his lawn. He keeps getting tickets for having long grass, but that just inspires him to get revenge.

Find out how he gets revenge…

Make anonymous complaints to the city because you don’t like looking at 1-foot tall grass? Fine, enjoy looking at 12-foot tall corn stalks. I’ve been in a battle with the city of I live in for a couple of years about my lawn. I think mowing one’s lawn is ridiculous. It’s bad for the environment and is a huge waste of resources and time.

He has gotten penalized but is still stubborn about it…

I’ve gotten three tickets over the past two summers about it, haha. I know someone on the city council who says there are retired people with nothing better to do who literally drive around the city looking for long lawns and then they make complaints to the city about them. All of this because people don’t like looking at long grass?!

He thinks the laws are absurd.

There’s also something in the municipal code about being able to have a “managed natural landscape,” but it’s vague and contradicted by other parts of the code about permissible lawn lengths that are actually enforced. This year I’m ramping it up. Yesterday I tilled a big section of my front lawn right next to the sidewalk and planted about 65 corn seeds. Corn is native here and the city can’t do anything about it.

He doesn’t have any regrets!

You don’t like looking at 1-foot tall grass? Fine, enjoy looking at 12-foot tall corn stalks. I don’t even like corn. Maybe after I harvest it I’ll just put all the corn in baskets outside my house with a sign that says “free corn.”

Yikes! That’s some clever thinking.

He clearly doesn’t want the grass gone and he found a very creative way of getting revenge.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user thinks sunflowers are a better option.

This user knows that extremely tall grass is also trouble.

This user thinks the guy is being unreasonable with his pettiness.

This user thinks the guy might not get a good value for his property.

This user has another clever idea for the guy.

He certainly found a way to get around the rules!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.