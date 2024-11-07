Rover App Customer Said A Dog Sitter She Hired Actually Gave Away Her Dogs. – ‘There’s an active open police investigation with them already.’

I don’t have a dog at the moment but, as a dog lover, this story got my blood boiling!

It happened to a woman named McKenzie and she took to TikTok to share her story.

McKenzie started her video by telling viewers that she had used the dog sitting Rover in the past and never had any problems before.

McKenzie said that she had a lot of travel planned with her family at the end of August and that things were going fine with the dog sitter…until the third week they were gone.

She said, “We stopped getting photos, and they were still communicating with us every day. But we would ask them, ‘We want to see the dogs. We want to make sure that they’re good,’ and they kept giving us excuses of, ‘Oh, I’m just not home yet’—blah, blah, blah.”

On the day McKenzie and her family were supposed to return from their trip, she got a message from the dog sitter on the Rover app that said, “Congratulations. I just dropped your dogs off at their new home. It’s a seven-acre property. The owner is a 55-year-old cancer survivor. They’re going to be so happy. You guys are making the right decision.”

McKenzie was horrified and tried to get answers from the dog sitter and she eventually had to get in touch with the folks at Rover for help.

She said, “We contact Rover, we tell them what’s happening, and they tell us, immediately, ‘Oh, this person is already banned from the app, and there’s an active open police investigation with them already. So when you guys call the police, they’re already going to have a file on this person. Go ahead and call them right now.'”

McKenzie called the police and began searching online to see if anyone in missing dog groups had seen her dogs.

As luck would have it, someone had posted photos of one of her dogs because it had been found wandering around Scottsdale, Arizona. McKenzie got in touch with the person and was able to find both of her dogs.

She said that the poor pooches had been left to their own devices on the streets of Scottsdale for three days in the scorching heat.

McKenzie found out that the sitters were “known on Rover and in the community for losing dogs, and people have been letting him continue to do this through these different apps and through these different sites.”

She thinks they made up a story about giving away her dogs because they’d actually lost them.

She said, “I would not recommend Rover. I would not recommend Wag. I would definitely recommend, if you’re a sitter or a walker on those sites, to start building your own clientele. We have the dogs, they’re home, they’re safe, they’re happy. But watch out out there, because people are crazy.”

We’re glad she found them!

Here’s the video.

This is outrageous!

