Rude Neighbor Stole Curbside Parking From Renter’s Elderly Mother, So Her Luxury Car Ended Up Soaked And Forgotten In The Rain

Some neighbors will do anything to keep “their” parking spaces sacred, even if it means making others walk even longer to their destination.

One neighbor’s selfish tactics started to put a strain on one renter’s elderly mother.

The neighbor’s game soon backfired when a downpour turned her prized possession into a soggy mess.

Read on for the full story.

Neighbor parked on the road instead of their driveway to stop my visiting mother from parking nearby. So I recently bought my own apartment and it needed plenty of work doing to bring it into the 21st century. There’s a communal car park with each apartment having a designated space. There’s also plenty of road parking available for visitors as the houses on the road have private driveways big enough for 2-4 cars.

The renter’s parents visit often, and although the walk isn’t ideal, it’s doable.

My parents came round daily to help me renovate and so they often parked on the road at the nearest point to my apartment. It was still about a 50m walk to my front door, but it was close enough to be doable for my mum who struggles to walk much these days. This was in front of one of the houses with a driveway but wasn’t blocking their driveway or even getting close enough to make it difficult to get out of.

But one rude neighbor was determined to make the walk even more strenuous.

One day as my mum left, the neighbor ran out of the house to move her car OFF of her driveway and park it between the two spaces outside their house. She then left the car there and went out of her way to ALWAYS park one of their cars there, meaning my mum had to park 100m up the road which was really hard for her. She was exhausted by the time she got to my front door and then had to go up a set of stairs too.

But soon, Mother Nature decided it was time to settle the score.

This weekend we had non-stop rain for the whole 2 days. It was amazing after all the heat. Guess who’s fancy German saloon car had it’s windows most of the way down? Normally I’d knock and tell them like I did with my direct neighbors who I like.

As far as the renter is concerned, she deserved it.

However, this woman made things difficult for my mum, just because she wanted to use the 2 spaces outside her house for visitors, as well as her 3-car driveway. While it pains me to see a nice car like that being neglected, I hope those seats were absolutely sodden.

Parking politics sure stir up the pettiest of conflicts.

The universe has a funny way of making a point sometimes.

Her nice car paid the price for her parking pettiness.

