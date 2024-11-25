Her Daughter Wants Her To Sit Next To A Picture Of Her Late Ex-Husband At Her Wedding Instead Of Sitting Next To Her Current Husband, But She Refuses To Give In To Her Demands

In general, it’s a good idea to respect the bride and groom’s wishes when it comes to wedding planning, but sometimes their ideas for their wedding are completely unreasonable and inconsiderate.

AITA for refusing to sit next to a picture of my late husband and telling my daughter I will not be going to her wedding if that is her plan My late husband and I didn’t have a good relationship. He struggled with alcoholism and ultimately drank himself to death after I divorced him .

After some time, I remarried, but my daughter doesn’t get along with my new husband. They have a strained relationship, and I married him while she was in college. She has hated that I have remarried and is kinda mean to my husband. My daughter is getting married soon, and while I’m excited for her, I’ve had some concerns about how she’s planning the wedding.

She mentioned wanting to include a picture of my late husband at the ceremony, which I completely understand as a way to honor him. However, she also wants me to sit next to his picture during the ceremony and my husband would sit elsewhere. I told her that I’m not comfortable with that arrangement. I also learned she wanted to me sit with a picture at the family table and my husband wouldn’t be sitting there either.

I told her no. She got upset and said I was being selfish and disrespectful to her and her father’s memory. I told her that if that’s her plan, I won’t be able to attend the wedding. She called me names and now family is involved.

Her daughter is being completely insensitive towards her mother’s traumatic past!

