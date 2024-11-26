She Needed Rest And Relaxation After A Major Surgery, But Her Thoughtless Partner Invited Chaos Into Their Home

Recovering from surgery often means prioritizing rest and a peaceful environment, but this woman’s environment was about to get a lot less peaceful.

When her partner thoughtlessly agrees to hosting a sleepover for six teenage boys without consulting her first, she’s wondering why her wellbeing was so easy for him to overlook.

AITA for leaving home after my partner let his son invite 5 friends for a sleepover when I’m recovering from major surgery, without discussing it with me first? I (44F) had major surgery last week. I am home recovering and off work for 2 weeks, with 4-6 weeks recommended before resuming life relatively ‘normally’.

My partner (42M) informed me late yesterday afternoon that his son (13M) was having 5 friends for a sleepover tonight. It’s now Saturday where I live. I had no prior knowledge that he’d allowed his son to organize this and it’s for no special reason, it’s just because. I was instantly upset.

I asked why he would agree to that, not only without speaking to me first, but also when I’m just home from hospital and recovering from major surgery. His response was that he didn’t think it would affect me and he just forgot to mention it.

I started crying, saying that I felt so uncared for and that he was being inconsiderate of my healing and recovery. He continued to reiterate that he didn’t see how it should affect me and that it wasn’t a big deal.

He suggested that if it bothered me that much, I could go and stay at my Mums for the night.

I didn’t wait until the next day (today, Saturday), so I packed a suitcase and drove myself to my Mums right then even though I’m not supposed to be driving yet.

He has sent messages saying I’m overreacting and that he still doesn’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t understand how he thinks an additional 5 teenage boys in a house with 1 toilet and the living space right next to our bedroom where I’m supposed to be resting and recovering won’t affect me. AITA for leaving right away, when in fact, I don’t think I should have left at all. I think the sleepover should have been cancelled for another time?

