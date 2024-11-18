She Needs Supplies For Her Time Of The Month, But She’s Broke And Upset That Her Partner Won’t Get Her Any

Many women find their menstrual cycle difficult.

So if you lose access to something you need during this time, it can feel like the last straw.

Read more to find out why the woman in this story is frustrated with her partner during per period.

Check it out.

AITA because I cried when my partner wouldn’t get me pads? I am on my period, have been out of pads since last night and my flow is heavy. I took a shower this morning to kinda help, but I asked my spouse to go get pads. They told me they intended to go get pads with their friend which would have been 3 to 4 hours since arriving home. I decided to wait a bit and figured I would be okay but within a span of an hour I am at my limit.

There is no easy fix.

I asked my spouse for their debit card to go get pads myself since they weren’t going any time soon, but they said no. Their solution was for me to use rolled toilet paper until then. I told them no, that’s uncomfortable and I am bleeding through my garments. They said that they would wash them since they’re doing laundry this weekend. They gave me a bunch of “Oh it’ll be okay, it won’t harm you, it won’t cause any vaginal issues, or whatever, I’ve gone 6 to 8 hours before just having tissues,” kind of talk. That’s not the point, I don’t think anyone should be okay with using tissue unless they have to.

And money isn’t the only upsetting part.

Nothing that is stopping them from getting pads. They just want to wait for their friend because they need someone to accompany them. They only just now left to go get them because I began to sob. Before they left they asked me why I needed their debit card, I had just paid our car insurance and cat supplies. That left me with 50 USD for gas for the week more or less. For context my spouse is neurodivergent and has ADHD. I know about task paralysis, but why not let me do it myself then? Why be stubborn? We’ve been together for a decade… Am I the AH?

