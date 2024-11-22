She Originally Agreed To Let Her Aunt Move In With Her For Awhile, But When She Found Out The Reason Her Aunt Needed A Place To Stay, She Changed Her Mind

Picking between family members can get really tricky when both options are your blood relatives.

This lady got stuck between her sister and daughter when things got rough in their lives.

Check out the full story!

AITAH for telling my daughter she’s perfectly entitled to hold a grudge against her cousin who let her cat out (never to be found) as a prank sixteen years ago? 16 years ago, my daughter and my nephew were both 9 and were being looked after by sister his mom. My nephew decided to let her cat out just to see her reaction and only confessed to it a day later.

He was barely sorry for what he did!

He found it very humorous even while she was devastated after we weren’t able to find the cat after days of searching. My sister was really apologetic and did her best to discipline him for it but for reasons understandable to everyone, my immediate family never saw my nephew again. He was forced to apologize by his parents which he made very effort to do as sarcastically as possible and even after growing up, never realized that what he did was anything other than a funny prank.

She doesn’t hold a grudge against her sister.

From what I know of him, he’s barely changed as an adult. In spite of it, we didn’t really blame my sister. She never defended his actions and tried to get him mental treatment as an adolescent too. I don’t think she was a bad mother, because her other two kids turned out fine. My daughter especially grew close to her when she moved to the same city where my daughter was in college. Both of them and my nephew all live and work there now.

This is where it gets bad…

Just last week, my sister asked my daughter if she could move in with her for a few weeks or possibly months. My daughter agreed but rescinded it when she realized why: my nephew, his girlfriend and their two kids needed a place to stay after being evicted because of his girlfriend’s illegal drug use. My sister offered to let them stay but my nephew’s girlfriend hates her so they asked her to move out and let them stay there on their own which she agreed to because the alternative is everyone including the kids ending up homeless.

Daughter was not willing to help…

My daughter told my sister that’s an insane thing to agree to and tried to convince her to reconsider but my sister was adamant that it was the only choice and she can’t let the kids suffer for their parents’ choices. Well my daughter said if she wants to be taken advantage of, she can, but she (my daughter) is not going to be a party to it and has no intention to indirectly help out my nephew after what he did to her cat all those years ago.

She sided with her daughter.

Both of them called me after that, my sister to ask me to tell my daughter to give up her really old grudge and think of the children, and my daughter asking if she’s making the right choice. I sided with my daughter and told my sister it would be best for everyone if she joined the rest of us in going NC from my nephew because he’s always going to use his kids to manipulate her like this but she thinks we’re all wrong for letting his kids suffer due to who he is.

Yikes! That’s some drama! The sister is totally enabling her son.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

This user validates the daughter’s feelings and says she’s right about the grudge.

This user thinks the sister is a literal doormat!

This user thinks the sister needs to reconsider her offer to her son.

This user can’t understand why the sister is giving up on her own house!

This user has an important question…

The sister needs to stop enabling her son.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.