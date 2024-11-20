Six Flags’ Customer Says Their Fright Fest In San Antonio Was A Scam Because It Cost $60 More Than Normal

These are fightin’ words!

A TikTokker named JD posted a video that went viral where he went full-on nuclear on Six Flags San Antonio after the experience he had there.

JD told viewers, “Six Flags Fright Fest is one of the biggest wastes of money of all time” and said that he wanted to use his and his brother’s Six Flags memberships to get two discounted tickets for friends of his.

JD said he also wanted to get FLASH passes that would allow him and his friends to get onto rides faster than other people at the park and the person at the ticket booth told them the tickets would be $65 each as opposed to $90 without a discount.

He said, “A normal day at Six Flags is 30 bucks. You go to Fright Fest and it’s $60 more?”

JD added that he scanned a QR code to get passes and it was going to cost $120 to get a FLASH pass.

Things continued to go downhill for JD and his friends.

His friends were told in an email that it would cost them $70 to get into the park, $120 for a FLASH pass and, to add insult to injury, it would cost them an additional $50 to enter the park’s haunted houses.

JD said the whole day was frustrating and that the FLASH passes were definitely not worth the hassle. He said, “I bought this FLASH Pass just to wait.”

He told viewers that he got to the park at 5 p.m. but didn’t even get on a ride until two-and-a-half hours later and that they ended up only getting on four rides all night.

JD added, “We even bought costumes for this, and almost NO ONE was in a costume.”

Here’s the video.

He wasn’t happy about his experience…

