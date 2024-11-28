Soldier Was Told He Had To Work “Special Duty” If He Didn’t Buy A Ticket To A Special Event, So He Complies And Makes A Quick Exit

Sometimes, a small price is worth it to dodge an unwanted duty.

So, what would you do if you found yourself stuck between paying a fee or getting roped into an extra assignment?

Would you fork over the cash and call it a day? Or would you find a clever way to avoid both?

In the following story, one soldier finds a workaround that lets him avoid both the hassle and the work.

Here’s what he did.

Special Duty Loophole….. This happened while I was in the Army stationed in South Korea from April 95 – April 96. The senior enlisted were throwing a going-away party for the outgoing First Sgt. Top was cool and all, but I was a PFC with no interest in going. Until we were informed, if you didn’t buy a ticket, you were shanghaied into working “special duty” for the event.

He did what any smart person would’ve done and bought a ticket.

Tickets were based on your rank; E4 and below were $2.00. Cue malicious compliance….. I bought a ticket just to get out of working “special duty” for the event “Hey, you detail.” Got dismissed from formation, changed into civies, made an appearance, ate some buffet food, and dipped out. Best two bucks I ever spent to get out of a detail.

Bravo! That was some quick thinking.

What a cheap price for a night off.

Hopefully, he ate tons of food before leaving.

