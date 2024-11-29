Target Customer Warns Against Shopping For Groceries At The Store. – ‘I’m gonna have to throw it in the trash now.’

There’s nothing worse than realizing you bought expired food from the store…it sucks!

A woman named Amanda just went through it and she took to TikTok to warn viewers about buying groceries from Target.

Amanda told viewers that she bought a bottle of salad dressing from Target and a few days later, when she opened it, the dressing wouldn’t come out of the bottle.

She eventually got the dressing to slither out using a spoon but she said that it was chunky and water and added, “I’m gonna have to throw it in the trash now.”

Amanda checked the expiration date and was surprised that the salad dressing she bought only a few days before had expired five months earlier.

She said, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time this happened to me and Target. Earlier this year I bought some smart sweets from them that were expired from the previous year.”

Amanda added, “Moral of the story: on top of the rising cost of groceries and just the disgusting inflation we deal with, we have big corporations like Target selling us expired food. It’s not an honest mistake. Our retailers are doing us dirty.”

