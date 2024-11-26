November 26, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Texas Roadhouse Customer Shared A $15 Hack For A Meal That Can Help Feed The Whole Family

by Matthew Gilligan

Cheap eatin’ can still be good eatin’!

A woman named Brenda posted a video on TikTok and talked to videos about how they can get a solid meal deal from Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

Brenda told viewers, “This was all for $15. I got all the butter and ranch. I got chicken tenders with BBQ sauce and fries, I got 2 sweet teas. We got 10 rolls total.”

Brenda added that she was going to make broccoli and mac and cheese to add to the meal for her family of three.

She then says she will “fix” up some broccoli and also make macaroni and cheese to make full meals for her family of three.

In one of the video’s comments, Brenda added that she got all the food for such a low price because she ordered off of the kids’ menu at Texas Roadhouse.

Score!

Check out the video.

@brendascaggs72

Texas roadhouse hack for $15 #Texasroadhousehack #texasroadhouse #Familymealsunder15 #Mealhacks Dinnerunder$15 #Foodhacks #Dinnerhacks

♬ original sound – brenda_s_RN

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer doesn’t get it.

Another individual shared a tip.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

It’s food hack time!

