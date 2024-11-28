HOA Told Homeowners To Buy A Specific Paint Color From A Special Person, But The Homeowners Decides To Go Rogue Instead

HOAs have lots of rules.

Homeowners Association is at it again I hate our HOA with a passion. When we moved in here, it was to be with friends and I didn’t think the HOA would do anything- it’s just for show really. We have a small playground and a few flowers at our neighbourhood sign. So we’ve kind of always wondered where our fees go, you know?

So in July we got a letter about how the community was renovating and we all needed to go buy paint and repaint our garage and front doors. Which, actually I had been thinking about doing that anyway because our back door has scratches on it because dog. But this letter you guys… Is like ‘step one go to the counter, because we already talked to the store and did price comparison for you and here’s the colours we approved.’ Which is cool, you know, gotta have everyone similar, can’t have somebody with a pink door or something.

So we go yesterday to get the paint, take the letter with us. That’s when my husband reads it properly- there’s only ONE person we can talk to. Only SHE can approve this massive 10% discount for us. Then I get a look at this colour.

I like my door colour. It’s red. Not bright noxious red, a stately dark red. I love it. Turns out we can’t have red anymore. My ‘approved’ colour is purple. Not burgundy, this is purple. I hate it. I’m mad.

Hubs and I put two and two together- only one person can approve this discount, eh? You guys did all the work for us and got us this discount, eh? My petty revenge? We’re military, we get 10% anyway. So you won’t be getting any kickbacks for us… Mwahahahahahahahaaha

I would’ve been tempted to buy red.

