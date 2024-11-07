The Shirk Report – Volume 813
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Speaking to the youths
– Halfway decent service
– Inverted photo of a plane through raindrops
– Inking a printing block
– Black hole shoots a plasma beam through space
– Puzzle composed of different animal shapes
– Brain surgery patient playing guitar during procedure
– Scooter
– Sauce beautifully poured over custard
– How do these words go together?
– Most excellent street transformer
– Because the universe knows…
– Metal ball bounces between two atomic trampolines
– Trader reacts as stock market drops $1.71 trillion on October 19, 1987
– “I regret nothing!”
– Eminem is going to be grandpa
– Mom helps dad with disability follow their son’s game
– Having a fabulous hair day
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How to wean your toddler off a tablet
– Details From ‘The Truman Show’ That You Might Have Missed
– Paul Simon on disability, drive and the mystery behind his greatest songs
– This Homemade Drone Software Finds People When Search and Rescue Teams Can’t
– ‘Bless And Release’ Is The Best Thing To Happen To Dating In A Long Time
– What Would Be Pete Rose’s Punishment for Gambling Today?
– Why Scientists Are Crocheting Adorable Wool Hats for Cats
– Nine Quarantine Habits That People Still Keep Doing
– Arm position during blood pressure check may lead to wrong reading, study finds
– All Jeeps Have a Hidden ‘Easter Egg’ Somewhere on the Vehicle
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
