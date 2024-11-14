Their Parents Left Them All Alone When They Got Pregnant In High School, And She’s Not Keen To Forgive Her Father After A Change Of Heart

When a child is going through something difficult, that is when parents should be there for them the most.

AITA for telling my sister that I don’t care that my dad changed his mind? I’m 18nb, my sister is 27f, and my dad is in his 50s. I’m also a parent to twin 18 month old’s which is relevant to this story. During the majority of this story my sister was living her own life in another state. She and I talk about once a month.

I got pregnant beginning of junior year and when my parents found out they made it clear that abortion and adoption were not options and also that I was now scum of the earth.

My mom completely stopped talking to me. She would leave the room. My dad didn’t stop talking to me but he refused spending time with me at all costs. I got a job because they stopped giving me anything except shelter.

I took a bus to the hospital when I was in labor at 27 weeks because they refused to take me and I can’t afford the ambulance. In all the weeks that my twins were in the NICU they didn’t ask about them or help. When they got out I got yelled at if they disturbed their sleep. I got yelled at if a pacifier dared to be in the main area. Life kept on.

Thankfully my friends mom was willing to watch them while I was at school and work. That was a life saver. On my 18th birthday my parents came to my room and kicked me out. Dads specific words were “get your sinning *** and those brats out of my house by the end of the day”. Thankfully my friends mom came to the rescue again.

This morning I got a call from her saying that dad had a minor heart attack and has now said that he regrets kicking me out and not being a part of his grand children’s life. I told her that he made his choice and can now deal with it. AITA?

