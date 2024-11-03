November 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm

Trader Joe’s Customer Read The Ingredients Of Their Salmon And Shows They Add Artificial Coloring. – ‘Like, why do we need to do this?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@whoisemilypesch

Salmon has ingredients? Other than salmon…?

It’s true, folks!

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what’s really going on with the salmon at Trader Joe’s.

Source: TikTok

Emily asked viewers, “Why are we as a country like this?”

She told viewers that she typically buys wild salmon but this time she went with the farmed salmon from Trader Joe’s.

Source: TikTok

One particular ingredient stuck out to Emily: “Color added.”

She said, “Why do we need to be adding color to this? I don’t need you to add color to my salmon for me to eat it. Like, why do we need to do this?”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@whoisemilypesch

keep ur red dye number 5 out of my salmon thank u! #salmon #reddye #traderjoes #cleaneating #cooking

♬ original sound – whoisemilypesch

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Source: TikTok

What’s that doing in there?!

