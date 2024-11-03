Trader Joe’s Customer Read The Ingredients Of Their Salmon And Shows They Add Artificial Coloring. – ‘Like, why do we need to do this?’

Salmon has ingredients? Other than salmon…?

It’s true, folks!

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what’s really going on with the salmon at Trader Joe’s.

Emily asked viewers, “Why are we as a country like this?”

She told viewers that she typically buys wild salmon but this time she went with the farmed salmon from Trader Joe’s.

One particular ingredient stuck out to Emily: “Color added.”

She said, “Why do we need to be adding color to this? I don’t need you to add color to my salmon for me to eat it. Like, why do we need to do this?”

Check out the video.

