Wedding Guest Didn’t Drink The Champagne After A Wedding Toast, So Their Mom Got Upset And Told Them It’s Rude Not To Drink

AITA for not drinking the champagne after a wedding toast? So, I went to a wedding today. I’m super excited as it was my first gay wedding, so I was wondering what might be different, what might be similar, things like that. But I also felt really supported (as a queer person myself). The whole thing made me immeasurably happy.

But after the toast made by a person who was giving a speech (yes, I did raise my glass), I didn’t drink the champagne. This was because I do not drink any alcohol. None, whatsoever. Not even a sip. Same with energy drinks. It’s simply not something I’m comfortable with.

My mother, who was also invited, looks at me with an upset expression, and a slightly raised voice. She says, “It’s rude not to drink the champagne after a toast,“ and something about it being insincere, things like that. So I told her, I’m simply not comfortable with drinking it, and that wasn’t my intention.

But I felt weirdly pressured and uncomfortable, so I settled for taking a sip of a different beverage for the following toasts. I figured this might qualify here, who knows. But it really did make me feel weird, and I don’t get why she got so upset.

No one should force you to do something you're not comfortable with.

