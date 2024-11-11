Wife Gets Sick While Husband Is Away, But When She Lets The Kids Enjoy A TV Day Her Hubby Goes Off

When the husband heads out for a boys’ weekend, a mom finds herself facing the ultimate parenting challenge: managing two kids while battling a nasty illness.

In a moment of survival instinct, she opts for screen time over their schooling, but now she’s left wondering if that makes her the villain.

Her husband definitely thinks it does.

Check it out and decide for yourself!

AITA Sick while husband out of town This last weekend my husband was out of town on a boys trip. On Saturday I felt fine and was able to take care of the kids with no issue. On Sunday I felt terrible and let the TV babysit the kids. They missed their Sunday foreign language class which is from 2-4. Oldest is 6, who attends, youngest is two who enjoys the park next door.

Nothing is worse than parenting alone while you’re sick.

l sleep off and on during this period, but the kids were fine. Nothing happened, no one got hurt, I had the kiddos fed. The only thing is we missed Sunday foreign language school (which we pay for). My husband is frustrated and angry about it. This is not a habit. I didn’t just skip for the fun of it. I went to the doctor on Tuesday. The doctor basically said I have a sinus infection and some allergies.

No fun.

AITA that I didn’t take the kids to Sunday school? Is everything ok bc nothing happened or was me letting the kids watch tv when I felt ill something I shouldn’t do? We are new to our area so I have no babysitters or anyone close I can call for help.

Okay so she’s worried about her husband’s reaction and whether she should have pushed through for the sake of their paid classes.

Reddit thinks Hubby is quite the jerk.

This person says he really shouldn’t be taking frustrations out on her.

This person thinks Mom’s actions were completely justified.

This person has some jokes.

Guess the only thing getting schooled here is her guilt.

Because apparently, a sick day doesn’t count when you’re a parent!

