Woman Shared the Natural Home Remedy She Used To Cure Her Sore Throat. – ‘It feels more soothed than a minute ago.’

It’s that time of year when the weather goes up and down and, as a result, a lot of folks get sick.

But have no fear, because a woman named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and shared her home remedy for getting rid of a sore throat.

Taylor told viewers, “Two nights ago, I started to get, like, a really dry and sore throat out of nowhere to the point where I could not fall asleep. It was 3 a.m. and so I got on TikTok and I’m Googling ‘fast sore throat remedies.'”

She came across a content creator who shared natural remedies and found an unusual tip. Taylor said, “You pinch your neck up like this 36 times.”

She continued, “And warm your palms and pat 36 times on this side and pat 36 times on this side.”

Taylor continued and said, “It works! I’m not even kidding. My sore throats don’t go away fast. They usually linger. Day two, it’s already gone.”

She added, “It didn’t magically go away but I did feel some relief. Like a relief, a cough drop would give. It feels more soothed than a minute ago.”

Give it a shot next time you have a sore throat!

