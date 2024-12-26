A Car-Buying Expert Shared Advice About When Customers Should Let Dealership Workers Run Their Credit

You gotta play the game when it comes to buying a new car…

And a TikTokker named Billy who specializes in buying cars offered an important tip to viewers about when they should allow dealership workers to run a credit check on them.

Billy told viewers, “Never ever, ever run your credit until you have negotiated the entire deal with the dealership. Once you completely agree on the numbers, then you can move to the next step of running your credit and financing that amount that you agreed on.”

He continued, “When you finance it, it kind of solidifies that price, and now the dealership can’t play with that number because you ran your credit for that amount. You’re in a position of power not running your credit with the dealership until you’ve negotiated everything just the way you like it,” he says.

Billy said, “If you do see something in there you don’t like and you say something, you’ve now already ran your credit, and you’re gonna be nervous that, ‘If I get out of here, I go to another dealership, go through this whole rigmarole again. Now I’m pulling my credit twice I’m just going to buy it.’ They absolutely know that this is what’s going to happen and that chances are good I’ll just take the deal and there will be no negotiating.”

He continued, “The salesman is gonna want to have you fixated on the payment because that can be manipulated by the finance guy in the way of term and rate.”

Billy ended his video by saying, “As long as you have a great price that you’re happy with, the next step after that is to finance and get the best interest rate. That’s a whole separate battle for a whole separate video.”

