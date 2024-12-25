A DoorDash Customer Talked About Her Scary Encounter With A Delivery Worker. – ‘I see you on my Ring camera. You need to put down the food and leave immediately.’

You gotta have eyes in the back of your head these days…

A woman named Chanel took to TikTok to share the scary experience she had with a DoorDash driver who brought her food.

She said, “The amount of people messaging me saying that they always open the door for their Dasher is crazy.”

Chanel told viewers that she usually watches her DoorDash delivery drivers put orders on her porch and she waits for them to leave before she goes outside to get her food.

This evening was different and she said, “I see my Dasher get out of the car, come to the front door, put the food down, take a picture. I hear somebody else get out of the car, come to the front door. They’re speaking to each other in Spanish, and all of a sudden, the lady starts trying to unlock my door.”

Chanel continued, “I was like, ‘I see you on my Ring camera. You need to put down the food and leave immediately.’ They sprinted off of my front door area, got in the car and floored it out of my driveway.”

Chanel continued, “I ran upstairs, checked my mom’s phone on the Ring camera. These people blocked our Wi-Fi. They blocked every single Ring camera all around the house.”

She added, “Please be so careful. Double, triple-check your locks. Don’t ever open the door for anybody, not even a DoorDasher, nobody. I need everyone to realize what kind of world we’re living in.”

Scary stuff!

