A Server Calls Out An Incredibly Difficult Customer She Had To Deal With At Her Restaurant. – ‘But again, $2.13 an hour. Don’t make enough.’

I did my time in the service industry and, while I had a good time and made a lot of friends, I don’t miss dealing with customers…

And this story reminded me why.

A woman named Angie posted a video on TikTok and talked about the difficult customer she served at one of her tables in a restaurant.

Angie said, “So there’s this one time that I was working at a restaurant and this customer walked in. And I just knew that she wanted me to have a horrible day. I knew that she was gonna make my life miserable that night. And right I was.”

Angie then added, “So she sits down she orders the salad that comes with a bunch of fruits okay? Blueberries, strawberries, cucumbers, avocado, the whole nine. Just a bunch of fruit. I think there was some like nuts on it maybe, I don’t know. So I went over to her I asked her what she wanted. And she told me that she wanted the salad but with no fruit. And so I wrote in the notes that she wanted the salad, but with no fruit. OK, so the salad comes out to her and it doesn’t have any fruit on it.”

She continued, “It had the dressing. The nuts. I think there was cheese maybe on it, whatever. There’s no nothing else besides that. And she called me over and she was like, ‘What’s up with my salad?’”

The customer thought there was a mix-up with fruits and veggies and she wanted certain items removed.

Angie explained, “And I was like, ‘Oh well, well I put no fruit in the notes cause you told me no fruit.’ And she was like, ‘Well, I wanted the avocado and the cucumber. I didn’t have the heart to tell her that those were fruits. So of course I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I’m so sorry. I’m fighting for my life, right? I make $2.13 an hour, like I need this lady to tip me. So I’m like can I get you some avocado and cucumber?”

She explained, “She’s like ‘No, I don’t want it. I don’t want it anymore.’ She like pushes it to the side and I’m like, OK.’ She eats part of the salad, there were shrimp on the salad as well she ate that. She ate like a good amount of the salad. And so when the time came to give her the bill, I thought to myself, she’s gonna be a problem.”

The customer didn’t want to pay for her meal and Angie said, “So I think I asked another server something, what she thought I should do. And she’s like just give 50% off, whatever. So I give her 50% off, I bring it out. She’s like and of course she calls me over and throws an absolute fit. Saying that she doesn’t understand why she’s paying for a salad that she didn’t eat. Even though she ate it. And you know what? I could’ve stood there and been like, you literally ate it.”

She decided she didn’t want to get into it with the customer and told viewers, “But again, $2.13 an hour. Don’t make enough. So I said you know what, that’s fine. Call it a day. But the overarching lesson here that I want you guys to remember for the rest of your lives: Learn your fruits.”

The service industry can be a nightmare from time to time…

