A Wendy’s Customer Showed The Strange Thing That Happened To Her Salted Caramel Frosty. – ‘That would have been neon green in my stomach.’

Have you tried a Salted Caramel Frosty from Wendy’s yet?

If you haven’t, I’m not so sure you’re gonna want one after watching this video…

It comes to us from a TikTokker who showed viewers how things got pretty interesting when she left the Wendy’s treat out overnight.

The woman showed viewers her Wendy’s cup and said, “Do y’all see this? This was supposed to be a Salted Caramel Frosty. I didn’t like it, so I left it overnight on my shelf, and it’s neon green.”

She added, “Let me show you a picture of what it came looking like, the color it was originally. I don’t care what y’all have to say. There should be no reason this is neon green.”

The woman added, “Wendy’s, count your days. If I would have drank this, that would have been neon green in my stomach. Y’all can’t be eating and drinking everything. I’m done with fast food. I’m done.”

Don’t drink it!

Take a look at the video.

That thing might be radioactive!

