After One Of His Group Project Partners Failed To Contribute Anything For Weeks, He Finally Took Her Name Off The Exam Altogether

For many classes in school, part of your grade will involve working on group assignments with other students.

What are you supposed to do if one of the members of your group doesn’t contribute anything to the project?

That is what the student in this story is dealing with, so he took her name off the project entirely and now she is angry.

Check it out.

AITA for removing my groupmate’s name in a group exam because she did not contribute anything throughout the course? I (21M) am a senior in university. For one of our courses, we had a group exam, and it was that thing where you choose your grown group.

This isn’t going to end well.

We needed to be a group of 5, but we were only 3, so this one girl asked if she could be in our group. She had a reputation for not being actively involved, but since we needed to be a group of 5, I reluctantly agreed.

I hate when that happens.

Throughout the course, we had group projects, to which she contributed absolutely nothing. In fact, during those group projects, she would ask us if she was a part of our group, but still contribute little to nothing. I still added her name to our group, but I became increasingly frustrated as time went on. Then, our midterms came along, and it was a group exam where we had to be onsite to take it.

What is she thinking?

To nobody’s surprise, she informed me through our class representative that she wouldn’t be going to class. In the middle of the exam, she had the nerve to ask me if she was a part of our group, as if we did not include her the first, second, third, and fourth time. At that point, I just gave up and excluded her totally. I did not reply to her message because we wanted to focus on the exam (it was time-sensitive).

She even went to the class representative.

Then, afterwards, our class representative talked to me, and she sent me a screenshot of this girl asking her why I am not replying. To this day, I still did not reply to her messages and now she is pretty upset at me. AITA?

If she wanted to be a part of the group, she should have contributed in some way.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Here is someone who says they should have gone to the professor sooner.

This person suggests giving her a warning.

Sadly, this comment is very true.

I always hated group projects as well.

This sounds like a lot of work.

This student ruined her own grade.

They just refused to let her ride their coattails.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.