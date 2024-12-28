After Telling Her Roommate That She Couldn’t Borrow Her New Headphones, The Roommate Tried Them Anyway, So She Got Upset And Now The Roommate Is Saying She Overreacted

When you buy something nice for yourself, you want to make sure to take care of it so that it stays nice for a long time.

AITA for refusing to let my roommate borrow my expensive headphones and confronting her when she tried to take them without asking? I recently bought a pair of expensive noise canceling headphones. They’re really important to me since I need them for studying in our loud apartment. My roommate Maggie asked to borrow them to use during her café shift, but I said no because I wasn’t comfortable with them leaving the apartment.

There is nothing wrong with protecting your belongings.

She wasn’t happy and called me ridiculously protective. A few days later, I caught her taking them off the counter without asking. I immediately told her to put them back and said I didn’t trust her with my stuff anymore.

Tell her to buy her own.

Now she’s mad at me, saying I’m selfish, and she’s been giving me the cold shoulder. One of our other roommates agrees with me, but another thinks it’s no big deal to let her borrow them. I’m wondering if I overreacted by not letting her borrow them and confronting her when she took them. AITA?

No, if she wants the headphones she can buy them herself.

Good point, borrowing for a whole shift is excessive.

Yeah, she is not obligated to share them.

Yeah, sharing them is gross.

This person says it is basically theft.

I really doubt she would.

Who would want to borrow earbuds?

