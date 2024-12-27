December 27, 2024 at 10:49 am

Amazon Customer Said It’s Cheaper To Shop On The Site Without A Prime Membership. – ‘I find that to be fraudulent.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m not so sure about this…

But, hey, we like to give everyone a chance to share their thoughts, right?

And the woman you’re about to hear from had something quite interesting to say about how Amazon operates.

The woman said that she thinks Amazon Prime is a scam.

She said she sent a friend a link on Amazon for drill bits and explained, “He says, ‘Yeah, get them. They’re only $12.’”

The TikTokker looked up the drill bits on her Prime account and was surprised to see that the price she found was $16.

She said, “He gets a discount on the products. I have to pay additional. I thought my Amazon Prime membership covered the two-day shipping. But it does not. I find that to be fraudulent.”

Could she be right about this…?

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

