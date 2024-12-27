Annoying Insurance Company Kept Calling, So This Woman Found The Company’s Account On Facebook And Started Complaining

Aren’t automated calls and messages the most annoying?

It seems some days like they’ll never stop, no matter how hard you try blocking them.

This girl thinks so as well but she found a way to get rid of them once and for all.

Find out how she kicked this annoying insurance company’s call bot to the curb.

Hi This is Allison, calling about your auto insurance I get calls from “Allison” who wants me to save on car insurance. She calls about 4 times a day. I used to always hang up, thinking they were robo calls for some sort of scam. But about two weeks ago I decided to see if I could get past the Allison bot and talk to a human. It was very easy.

She played along with the bot…

“Allison” asked me if I had car ins, and I said yes. Then how many cars I insured, and I said ‘three.’ She asked for my zip code and my insurer, and I gave her a zip from another state and a random company “State Farm.” Then I got connected to a human. It was a salesperson for a real insurance company in another state, near the zip code I had given them. I got the name of agency and while talking to them I looked up the company on Facebook.

This is where it gets interesting…

Once I found the agency, I hung up and left a review on their FB page saying that they contacted me through an Allison-bot robo call. That I got those calls several times a day, and that it made me feel like the company was desperate and shady so I would never use them for insurance. I was careful to be truthful.

She knew what she was doing!

Since then, every time I get an Allison bot call, I do the same thing: give some random zip code and whatever insurance company name I think of at the time. I give info to get to a human, find out the company and leave a review saying they robo called me and I didn’t like it. Today I got a human, and got their agency name. This time I told the guy what I was going to do and how angry these repeated calls made me.

UH OH!

He immediately sounded anxious, and practically begged me not to leave a review. I said that if I got one more, I would. He promised to take me off the robocall list with the company he contracted with. I don’t know if that will work, but if not, I will keep leaving reviews. If they are fine with calling me dozens of times a week, I’m fine leaving reviews saying how annoyed I am about it.

Why can’t these bots just stop calling when users don’t interact?

Getting bot calls four times a day sounds insane!

They clearly deserved those complaints.

