Car Owner Was Told She Needed $14,000 Of Repairs When She Brought Her Vehicle In For An Oil Change

Oh, boy, this doesn’t sound good..

A woman named Logan posted a video on TikTok and shared the major dilemma she was going through with her car.

The text overlay on her brief video reads, “When you take your car in for a quick oil change and they tell you it needs $14,000 worth of repairs.”

Logan is visibly upset in the video, and the car she was in appears to be a Ford Fusion.

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer offered some advice.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

That’s a lot of money!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.