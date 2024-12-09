Chick-fil-A Customer Says An Employee Changed The Price When She Said She Was Going To Pay In Cash

Well, this doesn’t sound right…

A TikTokker named Heather posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the unusual interaction she had with a Chick-fil-A employee when she tried to pay for her meal.

Heather told viewers that her order at Chick-fil-A was $10.68…until she decided to pay with cash.

She was going to pay with a $10 bill but couldn’t find any change, so she gave the cashier $20 instead.

Heather said, “Why this lady gonna tell me, ‘Oh no, it was really $9.68’? And she gave me 14 cents back.”

In case you’re keeping track, Heather should’ve been given 32 cents back.

She said,“So you mean to tell me that y’all been one-dollaring people? At Chick-fil-A?”

That went off the rails in a hurry!

Take a look at the video.

I don’t think it works that way…

