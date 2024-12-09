Chick-fil-A Customer Says An Employee Changed The Price When She Said She Was Going To Pay In Cash
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this doesn’t sound right…
A TikTokker named Heather posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the unusual interaction she had with a Chick-fil-A employee when she tried to pay for her meal.
Heather told viewers that her order at Chick-fil-A was $10.68…until she decided to pay with cash.
She was going to pay with a $10 bill but couldn’t find any change, so she gave the cashier $20 instead.
Heather said, “Why this lady gonna tell me, ‘Oh no, it was really $9.68’? And she gave me 14 cents back.”
In case you’re keeping track, Heather should’ve been given 32 cents back.
She said,“So you mean to tell me that y’all been one-dollaring people? At Chick-fil-A?”
That went off the rails in a hurry!
Take a look at the video.
This is what TikTokkers had to say.
I don’t think it works that way…
