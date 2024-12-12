Costco Shopper Was Upset About The Long Lines Caused By The Store’s New Policy. – ‘Complete mess over here at this Costco.’

You’d think that a huge corporation like Costco would have things like customer flow down pat, right?

Well…think again.

A TikTokker named Kendra posted a video and expressed her annoyance at Costco’s new enforcement policy that requires customers to scan their membership cards before they can start shopping.

Kendra showed viewers a line of people outside of a store entrance and said, “Costco, y’all gonna need to do better than this!”

She continued, “You want people to scan to get into your buildings, but this is what you have out here?”

Kendra added, “Complete mess over here at this Costco with people trying to scan in to get inside your facility. You need to do better than this. Do better than this!”

