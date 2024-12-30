Employee Messes Up Another Coworker’s Work, So They Retaliate By Messing Up Their Work

Sometimes, you draw a line in the sand with your actions.

You pick apart my setup; I pick apart yours. So, as this is a work-related story, I need to explain a couple things: I’m a manual machinist, the only computer my machines have is a digital readout for dimensions. One of the guys working in my company is a special little person styling himself a toolmaker. He “works from home” for 5-6 months and then shows up and treats my machines as his personal fiefdom for like a month doing god knows what.

Yesterday, I clocked out at 10 p.m., leaving my piece on the machine, since I intended to continue it when I came back. This guy, though, came in for morning shift, asked neither my supervisor who’s technically responsible for what’s going on with milling machines nor any of my actual coworkers whether he [could wreck] my setup.

Then, I come in at 1 p.m. and see that what I had left on the machine is gone, and our “special boy” nowhere to be seen. He apparently did something on the machine for like four hours, turned it off, and went off in search of happiness, I guess. I, then, did something very atypical of me as a grin-and-bear-it person.

I straight-up picked whatever he was doing, put it on “his” (our, but he claims it) table and did my own job. He comes in at 3 p.m. very angry and claims he was not finished and “how dare” I.

I wish I actually said anything to him, but at least I shrugged and continued doing my own thing. God it felt good doing something to actually annoy him.

