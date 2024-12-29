Cyclist Brags About His Racing Bike, So The Apprentices He Works With Decide To Weigh The Bike Down One Ball Bearing At A Time
Sometimes, pranks have a lesson behind them.
Read how one Redditor’s father reminisces on a heavy revenge.
See the story below to get started.
Bragging cyclist gets a workout
This is one of my dad’s stories from when he was an engineering apprentice.
A guy he worked with was extraordinarily proud of the racing bike he came to work on.
He boasted daily about it’s high-spec, high-tech, spaceage materials, how he could lift it on one finger, and so on.
Instead of getting bogged down by his bragging, the apprentices had a plan in mind.
The apprentices decided to have some fun.
Every few days, they snuck out and dismantled the bike frame just enough to sneak in a ball bearing, then put everything back together.
After some weeks, the frame was full of steel ball bearings, and Bike Guy could barely lift it with one hand, let alone a finger…
Now, that’s a story with some weight to it! What does Reddit think about all this?
Fellow tinkerers knew what would irk a perfectionist.
One Redditor knew of a story similar to this with a golfer.
And finally, some were confused about what the “revenge” was for.
Hopefully, this cyclist pumps the brakes on the bragging.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.