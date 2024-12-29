Cyclist Brags About His Racing Bike, So The Apprentices He Works With Decide To Weigh The Bike Down One Ball Bearing At A Time

Sometimes, pranks have a lesson behind them.

Read how one Redditor’s father reminisces on a heavy revenge.

See the story below to get started.

Bragging cyclist gets a workout This is one of my dad’s stories from when he was an engineering apprentice. A guy he worked with was extraordinarily proud of the racing bike he came to work on.

He boasted daily about it’s high-spec, high-tech, spaceage materials, how he could lift it on one finger, and so on.

Instead of getting bogged down by his bragging, the apprentices had a plan in mind.

The apprentices decided to have some fun. Every few days, they snuck out and dismantled the bike frame just enough to sneak in a ball bearing, then put everything back together.

After some weeks, the frame was full of steel ball bearings, and Bike Guy could barely lift it with one hand, let alone a finger…

Now, that’s a story with some weight to it! What does Reddit think about all this?

Fellow tinkerers knew what would irk a perfectionist.

One Redditor knew of a story similar to this with a golfer.

And finally, some were confused about what the “revenge” was for.

Hopefully, this cyclist pumps the brakes on the bragging.

