Dentist Said People Shouldn’t Use Floss Picks, But She Showed Them How To Do It Correctly Anyway

I’m so sick of seeing these disposable floss picks all over the ground when I walk around.

It’s disgusting!

Am I the only one seeing them constantly discarded?

Either way, maybe those days will be gone soon, because a dentist named Lulu posted a video on TikTok and explained why she thinks people shouldn’t use floss picks anymore.

Lulu told viewers, “Y’all are not supposed to be doing flosser picks, but if you do, like myself, I want to show you how I tell my patients how to use it. So in flossing, it’s something called a c-shape technique. Essentially, you have to wrap around your tooth to actually floss effectively.”

She continued, “A lot of times when we’re flossing, we’re not really doing anything for our gums. So if you look at this, in between each teeth is basically these pink triangles, these are your interdental papillaes.”

Lulu continued, “Now, a lot of y’all are married to one flosser pick. Do you see how loose it gets and the gunk that you get out? You need to be using multiple flosser picks in one session. If you start to see it loose, or have too much gunk, don’t rinse it off, just toss it and get another flosser pick.”

She added, “I also use a water pick so really check in with your hygienist and dentist, and see if this technique is being effective for you.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

These things are kinda gross anyway…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!