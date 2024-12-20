December 20, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Driver Isn’t A Fan Of People Who Make Complete Stops Before Making Turns

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@traphousehannah

I’m getting better, but I think that I can admit I’m a bit of an impatient driver.

One of the things that really grinds my gears is when people make full stops while

And I’m not alone!

A TikTokker named Hannah posted a video and talked to viewers about why this practice gets on her last nerve.

Source: TikTok

Hannah said, “This video is for the people who feel the need to come to a full stop when they’re making a turn.”

Source: TikTok

She added, “My question is, ‘What is wrong with you? Are you stupid?”

Gee, tell us how you really feel…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@traphousehannah

because why are we at a FULL STOP on a BUSY street?? SWANG THAT BIH

♬ original sound – not hannah

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer sounds confused.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Keep it moving, folks!

