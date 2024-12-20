Driver Isn’t A Fan Of People Who Make Complete Stops Before Making Turns

I’m getting better, but I think that I can admit I’m a bit of an impatient driver.

One of the things that really grinds my gears is when people make full stops while

And I’m not alone!

A TikTokker named Hannah posted a video and talked to viewers about why this practice gets on her last nerve.

Hannah said, “This video is for the people who feel the need to come to a full stop when they’re making a turn.”

She added, “My question is, ‘What is wrong with you? Are you stupid?”

Gee, tell us how you really feel…

Here’s the video.

@traphousehannah because why are we at a FULL STOP on a BUSY street?? SWANG THAT BIH ♬ original sound – not hannah

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer sounds confused.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

Keep it moving, folks!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!