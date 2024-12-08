December 8, 2024 at 4:47 am

Emergency Room Patient Was Brought A “Tap To Pay” When She Was Still Recovering

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s no rest for the wicked…

And that includes hospitals wanting to get paid as soon as possible by patients!

A woman named Mercedes posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she got surprised on a recent trip to an emergency room.

Mercedes filmed her video in an emergency room and showed viewers the ID band on her wrist before showing them a payment device with a tap-to-pay symbol on it.

The text overlay on the video reads, “You know you live in America when you’re in the ER and they bring out the tap to pay…”

Kinda weird, huh?

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a story.

Another TikTokker has been there.

And this viewer had a funny/depressing comment.

This is just weird…

